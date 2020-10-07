Tesco : soars on earnings

Tesco reported first half net pretax profit up to 551 million pounds from 428 million pounds a year earlier, on sales up to 28.72 billion pounds from 28.51 billion pounds a year ago. The company added : "whilst significant uncertainties remain,on a continuing operations basis."From a chartist point of view, the stock opened with aand breaks above its flat 50-day MA while the RSI is now in bullish territory. Therefore, readers should consider a new upleg above 210 with 235 and then 250 as next targets.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital