Tesco 071020

The retailer posted better-than-expected results and outlook.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 7, 2020 4:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tesco : soars on earnings

Tesco reported first half net pretax profit up to 551 million pounds from 428 million pounds a year earlier, on sales up to 28.72 billion pounds from 28.51 billion pounds a year ago. The company added : "whilst significant uncertainties remain, we now expect retail operating profit in the current year to be at least the same level as 2019/20 on a continuing operations basis."

From a chartist point of view, the stock opened with a bullish gap and breaks above its flat 50-day MA while the RSI is now in bullish territory. Therefore, readers should consider a new upleg above 210 with 235 and then 250 as next targets.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital

Related tags: Equities FTSE 100 Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD forecast: Euro eases on Trump’s tariffs threat but Ukraine optimism remains key driver
Today 11:25 AM
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
Today 09:43 AM
The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout
Today 02:01 AM
Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA
Yesterday 10:33 PM
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
Yesterday 10:27 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High
Yesterday 08:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.