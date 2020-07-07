Sodexo under pressure – Symmetrical triangle pattern taking shape
Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company, reported that 3Q revenue dropped 31.2% on year to 3.91 billion euros (-29.9% organic growth). The company added: "We expect Q4 revenues to be down circa -27%, vs our original hypotheses in April of -15%. As a result, the 2nd semester decline is now expected to be -28%, or around 3 billion euro and -13.7% for the Full year."
From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price is oscillating within a symmetrical triangle pattern in place since April 2020. A break below the lower boundary of the pattern currently at 58E would trigger a bearish acceleration towards 48.5E. Alternatively, a break above 70E would call for a reversal up trend.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM