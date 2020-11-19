Royal Mail is nearing overbought territory

, a postal service and courier company, postedand adjusted operating profit dropped 77.6% to 37 million pounds. Regarding the outlook, the company stated: "Royal Mail revenue is now projected to be £380 million to £580 million higher year on year, (...)."

From a chartist’s point of view, the upside breakout of the upper end of a short term rising channel has reinforced the strength of the bullish trend. Prices are supported by the rising 20/50DMAs. The daily RSI (14) is bullish but highly overbought. Potential pullback to the 50DMA currently at 249p could be seen as a buying opportunity. Only a break below the support zone 249p – 222p would invalidate the bullish bias. Next targets are set at 330p and 370p (horizontal resistance thresholds).

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



