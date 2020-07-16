Richemont under pressure after trading update
Richemont, the luxury goods company, announced that 1Q revenue declined 47% on year (-47% at constant exchange rates) to 1.99 billion euros, citing "strong impact from Covid-19".
The group attributed the sales decline in the first quarter to unprecedented disruptions and temporary closures of in-house, franchised and multi-brand partner stores, as well as the closure of online distributor order processing centers.
From a chartist point of view, the stock price is holding above an internal trend line in place since March 2020. However, prices remain stuck in a short term trading range. The bearish gap opened this morning may have opened a path to see the technical support threshold at 58CHF. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is losing upward momentum and may turn down below 50%. As long as 63.1CHF is resistance, the risk of a break below 58CHF will remain high. Alternatively, a push above 63.1CHF would deliver a bullish signal and would call for a rise towards 66CHF and 70.70CHF.
The group attributed the sales decline in the first quarter to unprecedented disruptions and temporary closures of in-house, franchised and multi-brand partner stores, as well as the closure of online distributor order processing centers.
From a chartist point of view, the stock price is holding above an internal trend line in place since March 2020. However, prices remain stuck in a short term trading range. The bearish gap opened this morning may have opened a path to see the technical support threshold at 58CHF. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is losing upward momentum and may turn down below 50%. As long as 63.1CHF is resistance, the risk of a break below 58CHF will remain high. Alternatively, a push above 63.1CHF would deliver a bullish signal and would call for a rise towards 66CHF and 70.70CHF.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Coronavirus articles
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
August 1, 2022 08:40 AM