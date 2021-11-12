“Retail Week” in focus: WMT, TGT, HD, LOW and more

Between the US, UK, and Canadian retail sales reports, as well as earnings reports from Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD), and Lowes (LOW), it’s pretty clear that next week will be “Retail Week”

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 12, 2021 6:33 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

It doesn’t always work out this perfectly, but from a macroeconomic perspective, there have been clear themes to the past couple weeks – “Central Bank Week” to start the month then “Inflation Week” just winding down – and between the US, UK, and Canadian retail sales reports, as well as earnings reports from Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD), and Lowes (LOW), it’s pretty clear that next week will be “Retail Week” (…though inflation will once again be closely monitored as well!).

Tackling US retail sales first, consumers are expected to have increased their spending by 1.2% m/m, with the core (ex-auto) figure rising 1.0% m/m. With global supply chains still gummed up, there’s a chance that many consumers pulled forward their Christmas shopping from the usual November window to October to avoid any risk of shipping delays ruining their holidays (…or was that just my wife?), so an upside surprise is possible from the US report, and similar dynamics are at play in the UK and Canada as well.

Looking at specific retailers’ results, “The Big 4” to watch next week will be as follows (all releases are before the opening bell):

  • Walmart (WMT): Tuesday – $1.39 in EPS expected on $135.7B in revenue
  • Home Depot (HD): Tuesday – $3.38 in EPS expected on $34.5B in revenue
  • Target (TGT): Wednesday – $2.81 in EPS expected on $24.6B in revenue
  • Lowes (LOW): Wednesday – $2.40 in EPS expected on $21.6B in revenue

Looking at the charts, all these stocks have been trending generally higher over the past several weeks, though the shares of the home improvement giants (Home Depot and Lowes) have clearly outperformed the general retailers (Walmart and Target). If we do see a strong retail sales report and the experienced management teams atop these firms are able to navigate supply chain disruptions, it’s possible that we could see fresh record highs in all of these names by the end of next week!

RETAILWEEK11122021

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Retail Sales Stock Market Equities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Retail Sales articles

Wall Street sign with a building in background
New Era IPO: Everything you need to know about New Era Cap Co.
By:
Ryan Thaxton
October 25, 2023 04:38 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 15, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 15, 2023 12:46 PM
      Research
      S&P 500 analysis: Watch Walmart, Target and Home Depot earnings
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 14, 2023 08:53 AM
        downtrend chart
        New Zealand consumers are not helping out NZD/USD as it trades at 3-month lows
        By:
        February 27, 2023 08:18 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.