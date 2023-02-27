New Zealand consumers are not helping out NZD/USD as it trades at 3-month lows

With rebuilding, more spending, and higher inflation expected, it may be difficult to keep Retail Sales down

February 27, 2023 8:18 PM
downtrend chart

New Zealand released its Q4 2022 Retail Sales data early on Monday.  The actual print was -0.6% vs an expectation of +1.7% and a Q3 print of +0.6%.  A large part of the drop was goods produced in manufacturing and electronics.  However, there was a large pickup in the services sector, with food and beverages up double digits! This was largely due to the reopening of international travel, in which New Zealand saw strong demand for accommodations (+28%).  But remember, this print is for Q4 2022, which was a long time ago.  Have things changed since then?  Recall that Cyclone Gabrielle recently came through the region causing heavy damage and flooding to some areas.  Will these areas see a pickup in spending as they rebuild?  This may pump up retail sales in Q1 2023. 

What are economic indicators?

The RBNZ doesn’t meet again until April 4th.  However, recall from the February 22nd meeting that the central bank hiked by 50bps to raise the OCR to 4.75%.  The Committee saw additional increases in rates in the months ahead. Can the RBNZ keep economic growth down as parts of New Zealand rebuild after the cyclone? 

On a daily timeframe, NZD/USD has been trading within a range since November 30th, 2022.  Some may look at this as a double or triple top.  Regardless, the target is the same: the height of the pattern added to the breakdown point.  In this case, the target is near 0.5865.  NZD/USD traded between 0.6360 and 0.6538 from November 30th, 2022, until February 24th.  The pair not only broke below the bottom of the range, but also broke the 200 Day Moving Average near 0.6180.  On Monday, NZD/USD also broke below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of October 13th, 2022, to the highs of February 2nd at 0.6146.

Daily NZD/USD Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade NZD/USD nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

The first support level is at the lows from November 17th, 2022, at 0.6061.  Below there, price can move to the 50% retracement level from the above-mentioned timeframe at 0.6022, then the psychological round number support level of 0.6000.  However, if this proves to be a false breakdown and NZD/USD moves back into the range, the first resistance is at Friday’s high of 0.6244.  Above there, price can move to horizontal resistance at 0.6304, then the 50 Day Moving Average at 0.6341.

One has to question whether the weak Q4 data will hurt the Kiwi going forward.  With rebuilding, more spending, and higher inflation expected, some may think it won’t.  However, the next RBNZ meeting isn’t until April 4th.  The Committee will have plenty more data to look at before it decides what to do with interest rates!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex NZD USD Retail Sales

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Yesterday 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.