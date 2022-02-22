RBNZ to hike by 25bp tomorrow prompting mean reversion in AUDNZD

At its first meeting of the year, the RBNZ is expected tomorrow to raise the Official Cash Rate by 25bp to 1%, the third hike in a tightening cycle that commenced in October last year.

February 22, 2022 1:16 AM

Since the last meeting in November, developments in the labour market and inflation have surprised to the upside. Inflation at 5.9% is almost twice the top of the RBNZ’s 1-3% target band and is yet to peak with high oil prices and a soft currency translating into $3/litre petrol prices in some parts of the country.

There is a non-negligible chance of a 50bp hike; however, with the housing market softening and the Omicron surge just getting started, the RBNZ is expected to opt for 25bp. Russia’s decision today to send “peacekeeping” troops into two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine this morning is roiling markets and likely to cast the die in favour of a more conservative 25bp hike.

The MPS will also include the RBNZ’s revised OCR track, which is expected to steepen, reflecting the need for consistent interest rate hikes, taking the end rate closer to 3%.

In addition, the market will also be alert to commentary on the outlook for the RBNZ’s LSAP bond portfolio and guidance on balance sheet runoff, particularly around how it intends to run down its $50billion portfolio of bond holdings.

Turning to the FX market, the preferred way to play the rate hike is via short AUDNZD. As the chart below shows, the cross rate recently reached the top of a well-established trend channel near 1.0800, the target for a bullish AUDNZD trade idea most recently updated here.

To take advantage of the possibility of the cross rotating lower towards the middle of the trend channel 1.0600/1.0550 area, we would consider selling AUDNZD on a bounce to 1.0740 and place a stop on close at 1.0825. The profit target would be 1.0600/1.0550 region.

AUDNZD daily chart 22nd of Feb

 

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of February 22nd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: RBNZ AUDNZD Trading FOREX Forex

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest RBNZ articles

interest_rates_01
The RBNZ deliver another 50bp cut, AUD/NZD eyes breakout
By:
Matt Simpson
February 19, 2025 02:01 AM
    RBNZ Preview: Rate Guidance Key to NZD/USD Direction as 50bp Cut Looms
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 18, 2025 01:10 AM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      NZD/USD: RBNZ Set for Third Jumbo Rate Cut as Inflation Keeps Cooling
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 21, 2025 10:56 PM
        trading floor
        NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 18, 2024 10:42 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.