Provident Financial: tentative rebound

The home credit provider decided not to resume paying a dividend yet but results are not as bad as feared.

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price is trying to escape from a medium term symmetrical triangle pattern thanks to a bullish gap. The volatility breakout on Bollinger bands is a positive signal. If confirmed, this would open the way to a technical recovery towards the resistance level at 260p and 320p in ext (Measured up move target). Alternatively, a break below 187p would invalidate the bullish bias and would call for a new down leg towards 153p and 135p.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



