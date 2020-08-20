Pfizer (PFE) Trades Higher on Vaccine

, a U.S. pharmaceutical giant, reported positive results from a trial of theit jointly developing with Germany's BioNTech. The Company also confirmed that the vaccine is on track to be submitted for regulatory review inLast month, both companies obtained a $2 billion deal to supply the U.S. government with an initial 100 million doses of the vaccine.Meanwhile,, a vaccine-making competitor, announced plans to test its Covid-19 vaccine in 60,000 people, double the number tested in Pfizer's study.In after-market hours, both Pfizer's and Johnson & Johnson's shares traded modestly higher.On aSources: GAIN Capital, TradingView

A clear break above the upper boundary of the Triangle Pattern would call for a continued rally.

It has returned to levelsA continued uptrend should bring the stock back toAbove that level, PFE should then aim atBullish investors should take the level of(Stop-loss level).