NZD/USD: Rising labour market slack points to soft wages and no more RBNZ rate hikes

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:28 PM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper
  • New Zealand labour data for Q3 was soft
  • Forward indicators on wage growth deteriorated
  • NZD/USD remains near 2023 lows

NZD/USD is falling in the wake of a soft New Zealand employment report, reinforcing the view that when the Reserve bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) next moves interest rates, it’s far more likely to be a cut than hike.

NZD/USD hit by soft jobs report

Employment grew 0.2%, half the pace expected, while private sector wages ex overtime undershot forecasts by two-tenths, rising 0.8%. While unemployment held steady at 3.9%, that largely reflected disappointing labour force participation which came in a 0.5 percentage points below forecast at 72%.

While wage growth remains strong, lead indicators continue to soften with the nation’s underutilisation rate jumping to 10.4%, up 0.5 percentage points on three months earlier. It’s now increased by a full percentage point over the past 12 month, reflecting sluggish economic conditions and the reopening of New Zealand’s international border.

Outlook for wages weakening

Underutilisation combines unemployment and underemployment to provide a broader indication as to the degree of labour market slack that exists. It typically has an inverse relationship to wage pressures, pointing to softer wage outcomes looking ahead.

“A loosening in the labour market is key in tackling inflation,” said Mary Jo Vergara, Senior Economist at Kiwi Bank. “The RBNZ should take comfort in today's employment data coming in softer than their expectations. And as such, is further evidence that no more rate hikes are needed. Monetary policy is working.”

While today’s report bolsters the case for the RBNZ to be on hold for the foreseeable future, that’s not exactly news to markets, meaning external factors are playing a far greater role in determining fluctuations in NZD/USD.

NZD/USD technical setup

Looking at the daily, NZD/USD continues to attract bids from .5800 and offers from .5860, a range it’s been stuck on for the past fortnight. With the USD looking strong right now thanks to robust domestic economic data and weakness in the Japanese yen following the BOJ interest rate decision on Tuesday, the pair has every excuse to move lower in the near-term. However, if we don’t see downside in this type of environment, it’s a strong signal on where the medium-term directional risks may lie.

Below the current range, a successful break of .5750 may open a push towards .5600. On the topside, the pair has a done a bit of work around .5950 previously but there’s no major visible resistance until you get back to .6000. For now, RSI and MACD suggest momentum remains to the downside, although the latter looks like it may crossover the signal line in the near-future.

nzd nov 1

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: NZD USD FX economic data RBNZ

Economic Calendar

Board of currencies
The top 10 most volatile currency pairs in 2023
By:
Ryan Thaxton
October 26, 2023 02:43 PM
    NZD/USD: Inflation undershoot opens the door to RBNZ rate cuts next year
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 16, 2023 10:25 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        NZD/USD analysis: The RBNZ’s latest 25bp hike could be their last
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 24, 2023 03:17 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.