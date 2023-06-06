Nasdaq, Dow Jones analysis: Get your headset around Apple’s key reversal

Price action suggests the relative performance between the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones could be at or near an inflection point. And Apple's stock price hints at a pullback following yesterday's key reversal day.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 6, 2023 4:16 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Nasdaq 100 has been the outperformer of Wall Street rising just over 40% from its 2022 low, compared with the S&P 500 which rose just 23.1% and the Dow Jones 17% rally over the same period. However, as anyone who reads the fine print knows, past performance is not indicative of futures results (and markets do not move in straight line). And that means there will be occasions where the relative performance between markets trending in the same direction shift over time. And we may be approaching such a shift between the Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones, looking at their respective price action.

 

Dow Jones Industrial weekly chart:

20230606djiCI

The Dow Jones has very much been the laggard of the Wall Street indices, but its bullish engulfing candle formed last week warrants attention. Not only was it the most bullish week in nine, but its low respected the October low trend support, 100-week EMA and was above the prior week’s low. Furthermore, this could be part of a right shoulder (RS) of a head and shoulders reversal which can be a continuation pattern during an uptrend. A break of the neckline is required to confirm the bullish reversal pattern, which projects a target around 37,000.

 

We’ll not hang our hats on that upside target, but over the near term there is clearly demand around the 35-37k area, and it shows the potential to move to the 35k area whilst prices remain above 32,580.

 

 

Nasdaq 100 daily chart

20230606nasdaqCI

Whilst the Nasdaq has enjoyed the stronger rally of Wall Street, perhaps it is close to becoming a victim of its own success as investors question its upside potential after such a hot run. Furthermore, there are signs on the weekly chart that the rally is losing steam, following a hanging man candle last week. A bearish divergence is also forming on the daily chart with RSI (2) and RSI (14) is overbought.

 

Volatility over the past two days has been low with a bearish Pinbar forming yesterday. The rally is also close to a resistance zone around 4,780 which includes gap resistance and a 138.2% Fibonacci ratio. Even it is climbs above these levels, the March 2022 high then comes into focus.

 

Whether bears want to fade at these levels is up for debate, but bulls may want to tread carefully given the signs of weaker momentum around cycle highs following a strong run.

 

 

Get your headset around Apple’s key reversal day:

Apple has risen 38.2% year to date, or 48.9% from the January low to yesterday’s high. Yet despite these strong gains, it ranks only 22 in the top 100 performs in the Nasdaq this year with the top eight rising over 50% (led by Nvidia at 168% and Meta at 125.5%). Clearly, AI has been a key driver for a few select few stocks which has helped support broader indices whilst leaving the smaller companies for dust. But Apple intends to close that gap.

 

After years of speculation, Apple finally announced a product to enter the virtual reality space with the augmented reality headset – the Vision Pro. Coming in at an eye-watering US $3,499 it is around three times the cost of Meta’s version, but this is something we generally expected from Apple. They also announced several AI features to run on their iOS devices as opposed to relying on the cloud like their rivals. And that is quite a ‘smart’ move, given AI can easily be implemented for use on the millions of iPhones and tablets used each day, whilst also bypassing privacy issues faced by cloud-based AI.

 

 

Apple (AAPL) daily chart:

20230606appleCI

Yet investors seemed a little underwhelmed by the close, as the intraday record high was short lived and the day closed with a bearish engulfing / outside day. The fact is closed back beneath the previous record highs is also worth noting, and it can be deemed a ‘key reversal’ day due to the high volume set that day.

 

Whilst RSI (14) reached oversold on Friday, there’s no bearish divergence as of yet to indicate a reversal, so perhaps we’re looking at a pullback within the current trend as opposed to a three-wave correction lower.

 

For now, bears could seek to fade into minor rallies with yesterday’s range and seek an initial move to gap support around 175.77, with 172.50 to and 170 also providing potential support levels. Alternatively, bulls cold wait for a retracement towards support and seek evidence of a swing low with a view to rejoin the bullish trend on the daily chart.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq Indices Dow Jones Apple

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Today 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.