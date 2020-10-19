Key Levels To Watch for on The SP 500

Earnings this week include NFLX, TSLA, INTC and AXP.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 19, 2020 12:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Key Levels To Watch for on The S&P 500

On Tuesday, Netflix (NFLX) is awaited to post third quarter EPS of $2.11 compared to $1.47 a year ago on revenue of $6.4 billion vs $5.2 billion last year. The Co operates a video streaming service and on October 7th, the Financial Times disclosed that Netflix India won the right to stream some episodes of its documentary series called 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India' in an Indian court. In unrelated news, traders are anticipating a move around 10.8%. The stock dropped 6.5% after last earnings were reported. Technically speaking, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $513.66 and $504.61). We are looking at the final target of $625.00 with a stop-loss set at $506.00.  

On Wednesday, Tesla (TSLA) is likely to unveil third quarter EPS of $0.57 vs $0.37 last year on sales of $8.3 billion compared to 6.3 billion a year ago. The Co manufactures electric-vehicles and on October 14th, the Co lowered the price of both versions of it's Model S. In other news, on October 12th, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that on October 20th, the Co will be releasing a limited full self driving beta to a small number of people. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $427.76 and $405.84). We are looking at the final target of $595.00 with a stop-loss set at $384.00. 

On Thursday, Intel (INTC) is expected to announce third quarter EPS of $1.10 compared to $1.42 a year ago on revenue of $18.2 billion vs $19.2 billion last year. The Co designs and manufactures microprocessors, and on October 2nd, The U.S. Department of Defense awarded Intel Federal LLC, a subsidiary of the Co, the second phase of its State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integration Prototype (SHIP) program. From a technical point of view, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $51.84 and $50.45). We are looking at the final target of $58.10 with a stop-loss set at $52.40.  

On Friday, American Express (AXP) is anticipated to release third quarter EPS of $1.33 vs $2.08 last year on revenue of $8.6 billion compared to $11.0 billion a year ago. American Express operates a globally integrated payments company and on October 13, the Co revealed a partnership with GlobalGiving, a non-profit crowd funding platform for charitable projects. The goal of the partnership is to enable colleagues of the Co to make donations submitted through GlobalGiving and the American Express Foundation will match the contribution. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $102.26 and $100.13). We are looking at the final target of $116.80 with a stop-loss set at $99.40.

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD on a 30 minute chart, the index's advance was halted last week at 3550.00. Since then the index pulled back and found support at 3440.00 where it rebounded on Thursday, October 15th. If price can get above its 3516.00 resistance level, then it should allow for a retest of last weeks high at 3550.00. If price manages to break above 3550.00, it would be a bullish signal and the next target would be the all-time high of 3587.00. If price slips again then traders should look to the 3469.00 level for a bounce. If price does not find support at 3469.00, then it could find support at 3440.00. If price breaks below 3440.00, it would be a bearish signal that could send the index tumbling downward.    



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities SPX 500 Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.