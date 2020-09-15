﻿

Intel Under Pressure Below 52

Intel remains trading on the downside and failed to post a sustainable rebound. The company posted a large bearish gap on July 24 after the annoument of 2Q earning.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 16, 2020 12:29 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Intel: Under Pressure Below $52.7

Intel remains trading on the downside and failed to post a sustainable rebound. The company posted a large bearish gap on July 24 after the announcement of 2Q earnings. The company reported that adj. EPS was up 29% on year to $1.19 on revenue of $19.7 billion, up 20%.

Intel will release the 3Q result on October 22, Investors would expect the EPS of $1.04, while revenue would be $18.22 billion.

On a daily chart, the stock prices retreated from $52.7 after failing to fill the bearish gap. Currently , it is trading below the declining 50-day moving average. Bearish readers could set the resistance level at $52.70, while the support levels would be located at $46.8 and $43.5 (the low of March).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Stocks Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA slips ahead of the Fed rate decision
Today 12:50 PM
Gold analysis in focus as FOMC day arrives
Today 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:30 AM
AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Eyeing decade highs as upside momentum builds
Today 05:33 AM
Bitcoin falters at $70k yet again, volatility could be set to remain
Today 12:21 AM
Japanese yen slides post BOJ, do we need to be on intervention alert?
Yesterday 10:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_09
Nikkei 225 longs favoured into BOJ and Fed rate decisions, Nvidia GPU conference
By:
David Scutt
March 17, 2024 11:23 PM
    aus_03
    Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 14, 2024 10:07 PM
      china_03
      Born of pessimism and now scepticism, Chinese stocks are on the cusp of bull markets
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 13, 2024 01:30 AM
        japan_05
        Soft US CPI amplifies downside risk for US yields, USD/JPY and Nikkei
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 12, 2024 02:34 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.