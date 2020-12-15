Inditex : technical support at 26

From a chartist point of view, the stock price escaped from a symmetrical triangle pattern (bullish event). A support base has formed at 26 (pullback). The weekly RSI (14) has finally pushed above its horizontal resistance and stands now above 50%. Even though a continuation of the short term consolidation cannot be ruled out, its extent should be limited. As long as 24.5 is support, a rise towards 29.6 is likely (measured up move target). In case of a reversal down trend, a break below 24.5 would open a path to see 20.9.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital



