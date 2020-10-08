Imperial Brands : trading update

Imperial Tobacco reported its full year trading update, saying that "the tobacco business has continued to perform well despite an uncertain and disrupted trading environment." The company added : "Group net revenue performance is slightly ahead of the guidance provided at our half year results, and is expected to be broadly flat on last year at constant currencies."From a chartist point of view, the stock opened with a bullish gap above the 1330 support area and the flat 50-day MA. Therefore, readers should consider a new up leg to test the 1145 resistance.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital