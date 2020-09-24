Hella shares down after 1Q results

Hella, the automotive part supplier, reported that 1Q adjusted EBIT declined 49.2% on year to 56 million euros on revenue of 1.34 billion euros, down 14.4%.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2020 5:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hella shares down after 1Q results

Hella, the automotive part supplier, reported that 1Q adjusted EBIT declined 49.2% on year to 56 million euros on revenue of 1.34 billion euros, down 14.4% (-10.6% currency and portfolio-adjusted). The company said it expects full-year currency and portfolio-adjusted revenue to be in the range of 5.6 billion euros to 6.1 billion euros and "the outlook for the coming months is relatively positive".

From a chartist point of view, the stock price remains within an upward-sloping channel in place since May 2020, supported by the rising 50-day simple moving average. However, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is losing upward momentum. A continuation of the consolidation move cannot be ruled out. The bias remains bullish as long as 37.9E is support. A break above 45.4E would open a path to see the previous top at 50.84E.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities Germany

Latest market news

View more
Japanese yen carry trades receive boost from Fed, US CPI: GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY setups
Today 04:18 AM
Crude oil bears were 'caught short' at the lows, bulls now eyeing $80
Today 03:32 AM
USD/JPY rattled within range post Fed, AUD/USD rallies with Wall Street
Yesterday 10:39 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 02:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX hits an ATH as CPI cools & the Fed comes into focus
Yesterday 01:19 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

united_kingdom_04
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
By:
David Scutt
June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
      Australian flag
      ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 2, 2024 11:04 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        Weekly equities forecast: What a UK election could mean for stocks?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 1, 2024 07:23 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.