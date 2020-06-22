Glencore shares under pressure

From a technical perspective, the short term price rebound is likely to fade as the Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) struck against its resistance threshold at 70% and broke down its short term rising trend line. Prices are nearing the 20-day simple moving average which is still ascending. A final rebound towards 180p is possible before the stock price reverses down towards 153p and 130p. Alternatively, a push above 190p would call for a further rise towards the key horizontal resistance at 216p (overlap). Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



Glencore, the mining company, said it has informed by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) that it has opened a criminal investigation into the company for failure to have the organizational measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo currently under investigation by the OAG.