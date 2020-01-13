FTSE higher ahead of China deal earnings

European markets are trading higher despite a dip in Asian markets with local investors pegging their hopes on a recovery in trade following the signing of the US-China trade deal.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 13, 2020 5:21 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European markets are trading higher despite a dip in Asian markets with local investors pegging their hopes on a recovery in trade following the signing of the US-China trade deal. There is no official date set yet for the signing but with the Chinese top trade envoy currently on his way to the US the two sides are expected to put pen to paper before the end of this week.

On the FTSE side BAE Systems was the biggest gainer despite the Iran tensions going on the back burner for the moment, particularly after Iran admitted that it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane leaving the country.

Property developers and house builders are on the rise ahead of earnings results from Taylor Wimpey Tuesday and Persimmon on Wednesday. 

Pound drops below $1.30

The UK economy is still digesting its Brexit apprehension and is barely showing signs of life with growth of 0.1% in the three months to November. Although there have been a few positive economic numbers over the last few weeks, including slightly higher housing prices, the glacial pace of economic growth is causing some concern for the Bank of England.

Over the weekend two of its  Monetary Policy Committee members indicated a shift in the Bank’s view saying that they are considering voting for a rate cut at the Bank’s next meeting. The pound dipped 0.68%, sliding below the $1.3 level for the first time since the election.
Related tags: GBP Indices Sterling UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.