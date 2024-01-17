FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch

FTSE 100 falls after weak China GDP data and an unexpected rise in UK CPI. EUR/USD holds below 1.09 after ECB's Lagarde comments and ahead of US retail sales.

Today 8:46 AM
united_kingdom_05

FTSE 100 falls after sticky inflation, weak China GDP 

  • UK CPI rose to 4% vs 3.8% expected 
  • China GDP rose to 5.2% vs 5.3% expected 
  • FTSE 100 tests 7450 support 

The FTSE 100, along with its European peers, is set for a weaker open as investors reassess the likelihood of early interest rate cuts from the major central banks and after Chinese GDP data. 

UK inflation data came in hotter than expected, with an unexpected rise to 4% YoY, up from 3.9% YoY. Meanwhile, core inflation unexpectedly remained unchanged at 5.1%. 

The hotter-than-expected inflation has seen traders pare back BoE rate cuts but bets for 2024. The market is no longer fully pricing in five rate-cut bets by the Bank of England this year, pulling back rate-cut expectations to around 119 basis points, down from 131 basis points prior to the data. Expectations for a May interest rate cut have eased to 15 basis points, which is still above the 50% expectation for a cut.  

The data comes as central bankers have been pushing back against interest rate cut expectations. 

Overnight Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s hawkish comments downplayed the need for an early rate cut, which is also weighed on market sentiment. 

Meanwhile, resource stocks in the FTSE could come under pressure after China's GDP grew by less than expected in Q4, at 5.2%, hitting Beijing's target but coming in below forecasts of 5.3%. Expectations of a strong post-COVID recovery have fizzled. 

FTSE 100 forecast – technical analysis 

FTSE 100 has fallen aggressively through its rising trendline dating back to late October and its 100 SMA, while the RSI has plunged lower below 50, keeping sellers optimistic of further downside. 

Sellers need to take out support at 7450 to open the door to support at 7400, a level that has capped losses on several occasions across the year. 

Should 7450 hold, buyers will need to rise above 7550, the round number ahead of 7575, the 200 SMA, and the rising trendline support. 

ftse 100 forecast chart

EUR/USD falls on USD strength ahead of Eurozone CPI, US retail sales

 

  • Eurozone CPI is expected to confirm 2.9% vs 2.4% previously 
  • Hawkish Fed comments boosts USD to a monthly high 
  • US retail sales expected to rise to 0.4% vs 0.3% 
  • EUR/USD is trading flat below 1.09 after recovering from losses overnight. 

Comments From ECB president Christine Lagarde have helped support the euro. Christine Lagarde said that the ECB will probably cut interest rates in the summer as she confirmed that policymakers are on the right path in their fight to control inflation. However, she did add that the central bank remains data-dependent, and there is a level of uncertainty surrounding some indicators. These comments were made just ahead of the quiet period that precedes the ECB monetary policy meeting and also come after mixed messages from ECB policymakers at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The summer date is later than market bets of a cut as soon as April, lifting the EUR. 

Attention is now turning to eurozone inflation figures, which are expected to confirm the preliminary rating of 2.9% YoY in December, up from 2.4% in November. While inflation is expected to have ticked higher, the broad trajectory is for inflation to continue cooling. 

Meanwhile, the USD had risen to a monthly high versus its major peers after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Fed Christopher Waller who played down the need for a rate cut soon. 

Attention will now turn to US retail sales, which are expected to rise 0.4% MoM, up from 0.3%, with strong sales highlighting the resilience of the US economy despite interest rates being at a 22-year high. Stronger than forecast retail sales could see investors push back Fed rate cut bets further lifting the dollar. 

Market Outlook EUR/USD

EUR/USD forecast – technical analysis 

EUR/USD rebounded lower from the upper band of the rising channel in late December and is now testing support on the lower band of the channel around 1.0870. A break below here exposes the 200 SMA at 1.0840, and south of this support is 1.0760, the 100 SMA, and the early November high and early December low. 

On the upside, buyers will look for a rise above 1.095, yesterday’s high, to extend gains above the 20 SMA at 1.0970, ahead of 1.10 at the psychological level. 

eur/usd forecast chart

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch EUR USD FTSE Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached
Today 05:00 AM
Gold remains in demand, but less so against the US dollar
Today 04:29 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
Today 12:42 AM
USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
Today 12:05 AM
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
Yesterday 11:22 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD Slammed to the 200-Day Moving Average
Yesterday 07:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Two Trades to Watch articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:45 AM
    germany_01
    DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 15, 2024 09:35 AM
      united_kingdom_01
      GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 11, 2024 09:55 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.