September 29, 2020 4:26 AM
Ferguson : new all time highs

The distributor of plumbing and heating products is recording new historical highs after posting full year earnings and sales that beat estimates, and reinstated dividends. 

From a technical point of view, prices trade above a rising trend line drawn since last March and break above the 7700 resistance area. Technical indicators are positively oriented. As long as 7036 is not broken, a new up leg would be expected towards 8000 at first and 8500 in extension.

Source : TradingView, Gain Capital

