Ferguson : new all time highs
The distributor of plumbing and heating products is recording new historical highs after posting full year earnings and sales that beat estimates, and reinstated dividends.
From a technical point of view, prices trade above a rising trend line drawn since last March and break above the 7700 resistance area. Technical indicators are positively oriented. As long as 7036 is not broken, a new up leg would be expected towards 8000 at first and 8500 in extension.
From a technical point of view, prices trade above a rising trend line drawn since last March and break above the 7700 resistance area. Technical indicators are positively oriented. As long as 7036 is not broken, a new up leg would be expected towards 8000 at first and 8500 in extension.
Source : TradingView, Gain Capital
Latest market news
June 21, 2024 04:10 PM
June 21, 2024 01:30 PM
June 21, 2024 12:44 PM
June 21, 2024 12:02 PM
June 21, 2024 06:25 AM
June 21, 2024 05:42 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
June 2, 2024 11:04 PM