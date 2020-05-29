Earnings Play EnerSys

How to play EnerSys's earnings release

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2020 11:59 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: EnerSys

On Monday, after market, EnerSys (ENS) is expected to report fourth quarter EPS of $1.18 compared to $1.43 a year ago on revenue of approximately $771.5M vs. $796.6M last year. The company is one of the world's leading producers and distributors of industrial batteries and on Wednesday, the company announced that John F. Lehman and Dennis S. Marlo will be retiring from the Board of Directors at the next annual meeting on July 30th.     

Looking at a daily chart, EnerSys's stock price has found resistance around the $66.00 level after price gapped above the 200-day moving average at the start of this week's trading.  Price has been rising within an ascending channel that has been in place since mid-March. The RSI is over 50 and has been steadily increasing while holding above a rising trend line indicating upside momentum. A bounce off of the lower trend line is possible before re-testing the $66.00 level and possibly hitting the $73.00 resistance level in extension. If price cannot hold inside the channel and falls below the lower trend line, we could see a retracement $54.00 support level.               



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC and NFP Week
Today 01:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: FOMC, NFP and Tech Earnings in Focus
Today 08:00 AM
USD/JPY weekly forecast: Fed, BOJ, tech earnings create recipe for volatility
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
Yesterday 01:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
July 26, 2024 01:32 PM
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
July 26, 2024 09:35 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:00 PM
    Vote being posted in ballot box
    Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
      Downward trend
      Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
        united_kingdom_04
        GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 05:56 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.