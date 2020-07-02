DS Smith is not confident enough to resume dividend payments
DS Smith, the packaging company, released full-year results: "Operating profit increased to £455 million, a 6 and 7 per cent growth on a constant currency and reported basis, respectively (2018/19: £427 million)”. However, the company said it had decided against paying a dividend while the market remains uncertain.
From a chartist point of view, the stock price struck against a key resistance at 356p and is reversing down. Prices escaped from an upward-sloping channel. The bearish gap opened this morning provides a first resistance at 320p. The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is bearish and not oversold. Regarding the trading strategy, as long as the resistance zone 320p – 356p is not penetrated, the bias remains bearish with 244.8p as next bearish target. Alternatively, a break above 320p – 356p would call for a reversal up trend towards 397.8p.
Source: GAIN capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM