Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA hovers around record highs in a quiet start to a busy week

US stocks are trading quietly on Monday, hovering around the record highs reached last week after blowout Nvidia earnings boosted AI optimism & stocks higher. This week, attention is back on the economic calendar with US core PCE, the Fed's preferred gauge for inflation, due on Thursday. The market is pricing in the first Fed rate cut in June.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 1:53 PM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures 0.16% at 39149

S&P futures 0.20% at 5093

Nasdaq futures 0.35% at 17971

In Europe

FTSE -0.13% at 7689

Dax 028% at 17440

  • Indices pause for breath around record highs
  • US core PCE inflation data will be the main focus
  • Oil falls on increased supply and demand concerns 

Stocks start quietly with inflation data in focus

U.S. stocks are pointing to a quiet open on Monday after a record run in the previous week, and as investors look ahead to key inflation data on Thursday.

The hype over artificial intelligence got a shot in the arm after consensus-beating results from Nvidia, which helped both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones climb to record levels last week.

This week, attention is focused on economic data, inflation, and the Federal Reserve's path for interest rates. Thursday sees the release of the core PCE index, the Fed's preferred gauge for inflation.

The data comes as investors have repriced rate cut expectations since the start of the year, with June now seen as the likely start of rate cuts. This is more or less in line with what the Fed has suggested.

As well as core PCE data, Q4 GDP data is also due on Wednesday, which is expected to show that economic growth may have slowed in recent quarters.

Earnings season is also coming to a close, but there are still major retailers on tap this week, with Lowe’s, Macy's, and Best Buy set to report quarterly earnings across the week. Investors will be watching closely for any signs of a spending slowdown.

Corporate news

Ford will be in focus after the automaker confirms it has stopped shipments of all its 2024 model F-150 lightning trucks on sighting quality cheques.

Berkshire Hathaway will also be under the spotlight after announcing its results over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tesla rival BYD, the Chinese EV maker, unveiled a new electronic supercar this weekend that can hit speeds similar to those of high-end models such as Ferrari.

Market Outlook Indices

DJIA  forecast – technical analysis

 

The Dow Jones continues to trade above its rising trendline, hovering around all-time highs. Thr RSI bearish divergence suggests that the index could struggle from here, with at least a period of consolidation on the cards. Support can be seen at 38335, last week’s low, with a break below here opening the door to 38000, the February low. On the upside, buyers will look to scale to fresh all-time highs towards 40,000.

dow jones forecast chart

FX markets – USD falls, GBP/USD rises

The USD booked its first weekly decline since the start of the year last week and is kicking off today on the back foot. Investors are cautious ahead of Thursday's inflation data, which could provide more clues over when the Fed will cut rates.

EUR/USD is rising, adding to last week's gains amid a weak U.S. dollar and as investors await her speech by EC president Christine Lagarde. Despite the ongoing economic downturn in the region and cooling inflation, the central bank has been reluctant to discuss cutting interest rates.

GBP/USD is heading for a fifth straight day of gains, marking its longest winning run this year. The pound has performed well across the past week despite little in the way of high impacting data. Currency remains propped up on the whole by the expectations that the Bank of England will not be among the first major central banks to cut rates. The market is widely expecting the central bank to cut rates in August.

Oil falls on rising supply & a weak demand outlook  

After falling 3.4% across the previous week, oil prices extend those losses on Monday amid slowing demand and rising non-OPEC supply.

Weekly data from Baker Hughes showed the number of U.S. oil rigs rose by six last week; meanwhile, the Wafa oilfield in western Libya also resumed operations following a short halt over the weekend. Increased supply kept the pressure on oil prices, as did the prospect of higher interest rates for a longer time.

Concerns over possible delays to interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks are also weighing down oil prices. High-interest rates for longer could hurt the demand outlook and economic growth.

 

Related tags: US Open DJIA USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:25 AM
AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
Today 02:52 AM
AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
February 24, 2024 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
February 24, 2024 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

USA flag
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 23, 2024 01:52 PM
    united_states_01
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits a record high after Nvidia earnings
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 22, 2024 02:10 PM
      united_states_04
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ slips ahead of FOMC minutes, Nvidia earnings
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 21, 2024 02:14 PM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 2, 2024 02:10 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.