Daimler’s Q2 preliminary earnings beat estimates

From a chartist's point of view, the stock price remains within an upward-sloping channel since March and is trying to escape from a short term consolidation range. The break above the upper Bollinger bands may indicate that a new up move is on the cards. Next resistance thresholds are set at 41.5E and 44.6E. Prices need to stand above 34.3E to maintain the bullish bias.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



