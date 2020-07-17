Daimler’s Q2 preliminary earnings beat estimates
Daimler, the automobile group, announced 2Q preliminary EBIT loss of 1.68 billion euros and adjusted EBIT loss of 708 million euros, compared with market expectations of -2.07 billion euros and -1.72 billion euros respectively, citing "a better than expected market recovery and a strong June performance".
From a chartist's point of view, the stock price remains within an upward-sloping channel since March and is trying to escape from a short term consolidation range. The break above the upper Bollinger bands may indicate that a new up move is on the cards. Next resistance thresholds are set at 41.5E and 44.6E. Prices need to stand above 34.3E to maintain the bullish bias.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Coronavirus articles
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
August 1, 2022 08:40 AM