Credit Suisse Group : New Chairman proposal
The Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group AG proposes to the shareholders to elect António Horta-Osório as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at the next Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2021. António Horta-Osório shall succeed Urs Rohner who will step down in 2021 as previously announced upon reaching the statutory term of 12 years. António Horta-Osório is currently the Group Chief Executive of Lloyds Banking Group.
From a chartist point of view, the stock consolidates after a strong rally that followed the break above the former resistance area at 10.45 which now acts as support. Regarding technical indicators, the 50-day MA is positively oriented below prices while the RSI trades in bullish territory. Therefore, above 10.45, readers should consider a new up leg to test the 11.9 resistance and 12.5 in extension.
From a chartist point of view, the stock consolidates after a strong rally that followed the break above the former resistance area at 10.45 which now acts as support. Regarding technical indicators, the 50-day MA is positively oriented below prices while the RSI trades in bullish territory. Therefore, above 10.45, readers should consider a new up leg to test the 11.9 resistance and 12.5 in extension.
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Latest market news
Today 02:00 PM
Today 08:00 AM
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM