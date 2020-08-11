Cisco earnings preview

On Wednesday August 12th,, a leading global supplier of network hardware and software, is expected to announceof $0.74 compared to $0.83 last year on sales of $12.1B vs $13.4B a year ago. Theafter earnings is up or down 5%. CSCO jumped 4.5% after the last earnings report. The Bloomberg analyst consensus report is slightly mixed with 14 Buys, 13 Holds and 2 sell recommendations.Looking at "inside the market analysis tab, Cisco has below average news volume leading into earnings however the news bias has been largely positive at 91% with the majority of discussions involving the companies expected earnings.Source: TC Market BuzzCSCO has posted a strong rebound off of March lows near $32.with. Traders will be looking for a break above or below these key levels. A break above Resistance would give a target of $54 on the upside to meet the next resistance level from June of 2019 while a breakdown would indicate next major support at $40.50.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewHappy Trading