Capita shares face significant hurdle
Capita, a business process outsourcing and professional services company, confirmed that it has entered into exclusive talks with Montagu over the potential sale of its Education Software Solutions business. The company said: "There can be no certainty that a sale will be concluded nor any certainty over the terms of any such sale"
From a chartist point of view, the stock price is nearing the upper end of a short term trading range at 51.92p. The Bollinger bands start to widen. The upside breakout of the resistance at 51.92p would confirm a bullish signal and would call for a recovery towards 70p and 86p. First support is set at 31.7p near the 20WMA.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
