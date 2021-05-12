canopius IPO

Discover more about the Canopius IPO with background on the company’s journey so far and its strategy moving forward.

May 12, 2021 10:27 AM
Close-up of market chart

What is Canopius?

Canopius is a Channel Islands-domiciled insurer and reinsurer and the fourth-largest syndicate member of global insurance market Lloyd’s of London. The company offers insurance in sectors such as energy, cyber and heavy industry, and reinsurance across sectors such as agriculture, marine and property.

The company was formed in 2003 via a £25 million management buyout (MBO) of an existing Lloyds company, secured with the assistance of private equity finance. It grew via organic expansion before being acquired in 2014 by Sompo Japan, a subsidiary of Japanese insurance giant NKSJ Holdings, for around £594 million.

In 2018 the company was taken over by a private equity consortium led by Centerbridge Partners for $952 million and in 2020 secured a $400 million capital raise led by Korean insurance provider Samsung Fire & Marine (SFMI).

Today, the company employs some 2000 people across five territories, with $1.5 billion in gross written premiums for 2019.

How does Canopius make money?

Like other insurance operators, Canopius makes money through underwriting revenues – or charging premiums for its insurance policies – the proceeds of which are invested for profit in financial markets.  

Is Canopius profitable?

Canopius recorded a post-tax profit of $66.9 million in its most recent 2019 financial report. This compares to a post-tax loss of $63.6 million in the 2018 period, which was caused mostly by substantial payouts following hurricanes Florence and Michael and the California wildfires, as well as the Lurssen shipyard fire which cost the business $19 million net.

Who are Canopius’s competitors?

Canopius’s competitors in the insurance and reinsurance space feature the likes of Kinsale Capital Group, Brit, Nassau and Liverpool Victoria (LV). Kinsale Capital Group, for example, has particular overlap with Canopius in insurance areas such as hard-to-place property, casualty and special risks. Other competitors in the banking space that also offer insurance include Eastern Bank and Coventry Building Society.

What is Canopius’s strategy?

Canopius centres its strategy around three geographical hubs: London, Asia-Pacific and the US. London remains the company’s operational base and its biggest market, and the company plans to use its location in the city to drive profitable growth, diversification and differentiation throughout its geographic hubs.  

The US opportunity will be explored through Canopius leveraging its partnership with SFMI by using the Korean investor’s admitted paper to underwrite more business across the Atlantic, but also continuing to explore its surplus lines (cover for higher risk).

Finally, the company’s Singapore base will be the focus for driving growth in the Asia-Pacific region based on increased profitability and broadened product offering. 

Who are the directors of Canopius?

Canopius has a number of key personnel that have helped progress the company to its expected IPO valuation. Here are some of them.

Position

Name

Chairman

Michael Watson

Chief Operating Officer

Laurie Davison

Chief Financial Officer

Nigel Meyer

Chief Actuary

Nick Betteridge

Group Chief Risk Officer

William Monelle

Marketing and Communications Manager

Lee Jones

When is the Canopius IPO?

The Canopius IPO does not currently have a specific date but is widely expected to take place later in 2021. In February, the company reportedly took on Goldman Sachs and Barclays to advise on the transaction. The valuation could be more than £2 billion, according to reports.

Check out some of the other high-profile IPOs set for 2021.

How much is Canopius worth?

Canopius is likely worth more than its $952 million takeover in 2018, and as mentioned might expect a valuation of some £2 billion based on speculation following announcement of its IPO plans. But since concretes financials for 2020 are not yet available, a clear valuation of the business at this point is hard to ascertain.

How to trade top stocks

You can trade stocks with City Index using spread bets or CFDs, with spreads from 0.1%. Follow these easy steps to start trading opportunities with stocks.

  • Open a City Index account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  • Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  • Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  • Place the trade

Related tags: Fundamental Analysis Insights IPO

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fundamental Analysis articles

USA flag
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 7, 2025 08:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      china_06
      2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 31, 2024 05:00 PM
        Australian flag
        2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 25, 2024 08:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.