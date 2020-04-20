Can Crude Really Trade at Negative Prices It just did

People who owned May WTI oil contracts were willing to pay someone $40.32 to take the oil.

April 20, 2020 6:41 PM

Can Crude Really Trade at Negative Prices? It just did!

May Crude Oil WTI Futures traded down to -$40.32!

Background

A futures contract is a legal agreement to buy or sell a particular commodity asset, or security at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future (Investopedia).  Futures trade in monthly contracts, which expire a few days before the month begins.  For example, May 2020 WTI Crude Futures expire tomorrow, April 21st, 2020.  However, if someone wants to hold an expiring futures contract longer, they must roll the contract forward to a future month, which is usually at a premium to the expiring month.  This is typically done a week or so before the expiring contract so that there is still plenty of liquidity and to make sure there are no errors.  Otherwise, one would have to take delivery of the product (for example, 1 Crude oil WTI contract equals 1,000 U.S. barrels).

There has already been a glut of oil in the market beginning with the economy slowdown caused by the coronavirus. This slowdown significantly decreased the demand side of the equation.  In addition,  in February Russia refused to cut back production with OPEC.  Therefore, Saudi Arabia decided they would not cut back either, and turned the pumps on full throttle.  Oil is being stored on barges out at sea right now because there is nowhere else to store it.  This increased the supply side.  When demand is greater than supply, the price goes up.  When demand is less than the supply side, the price goes down.

What Happened Today

May WTI opened the day at $17.73.  Most futures contracts to be rolled to June have already been done, so liquidity in the May contract was already thin.  As the day wore on, there were still those who needed to get out, however the price of the June contract was relatively stable between $22 and $23.  Therefore, as the price of the May contract moved lower, the premium you had to pay to roll to the June contract became more expensive.  This led to eventual capitulation of the holders of the remaining May contracts and the “get me out at any price” mentality, so they would not have to take delivery (add in any algos pushing lower as well). 

Price traded to a low of -$40.32! This means that people who owned May WTI oil contracts were willing to pay someone $40.32 to take the oil from them or take delivery on the oil at expiration tomorrow.  Price closed at -$37.11.

Source: Tradingview, NYMEX, City Index

What Happens Now?

The price of the June Crude Oil WTI contract is currently trading above $21.00.  Owners of May Crude Oil WTI futures contracts will take delivery if they don’t get out tomorrow.  OPEC++ has agreed to cut back production on May 1st.  There is already a supply glut.   The key will be on the demand side.  Traders who own the June contract believe that demand will pick up, to the point where enough Crude Oil will be needed so that it will be worth $21.00 a barrel.  However, if demand does not pick up, or if oil producing countries don’t abide by the supply cut, then price could move lower and the same thing may  happen at expiration to those who haven’t rolled to the July contract.   There is still 1 day left in the May contract.  Perhaps it bounces back tomorrow, and owners of the May contract can get out at a positive price! 

If you hear someone today say that crude closed below $0.00, just remember that it was the illiquid May futures contract, and not the underlying spot market contract.  However, if the global economy does not pick up soon, one day it may be the spot market price!


Related tags: Oil Commodities Coronavirus USD

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil_rig
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Oil_rig
      Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 13, 2025 08:13 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 09:12 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.