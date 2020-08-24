﻿

BT Group within a bearish channel

BT Group's board has consulted Goldman Sachs on takeover defense strategy, after its share price has dropped more than 35% in the last six months, reported Sky News citing people familiar with the matter

Financial Analyst
August 24, 2020 8:14 AM
From a chartist point of view, the stock price remains within a bearish channel in place since March 2020. The 20/50DMAs are heading downwards. Bollinger bands are narrowing indicating a lack of momentum. As long as 119p is resistance, the downside prevails. A break below 100.9p would open a path to see 87p (lower channel boundary). Alternatively, a push above 119p would call for a reversal up trend with 138p as target.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


