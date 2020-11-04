BMW watch 57E

BMW, the automobile group, announced that 3Q net profit increased 17.4% on year to 1.82 billion euros.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 4, 2020 4:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BMW : watch 57E

BMW, the automobile group, announced that 3Q net profit increased 17.4% on year to 1.82 billion euros while EBIT dropped 15.9% to 1.92 billion euros on revenue of 26.28 billion euros, down 1.4%. The Co confirmed its outlook for the year as it expects to benefit from robust car sales in China.

From a technical perspective, the stock price has entered into a consolidation phase within a downward-sloping channel. The daily RSI (14) has landed on a support around 30% and is reversing up. Prices need to stand above 57E to maintain the medium term bullish bias. A push above 66.18E would open a path to see 71.3E. Caution: a break below 57E would trigger a bearish acceleration towards 51E and 41.6E. 

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities Germany

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, Bitcoin analysis: A rebound for risk does not equate to risk on
Today 03:46 AM
Long S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 setups as bulls absorb big selling volumes
Today 02:40 AM
Nikkei 225, USD/JPY remain beholden to the US interest rate outlook
Yesterday 11:26 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Markets remain vulnerable despite BoJ pushback
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: BOJ “Green Lights” Resumption of Carry Trade but Questions Remain
Yesterday 03:04 PM
DAX forecast: Risk appetite improves
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_03
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Watching yield spreads for clues on when the rout may reverse
By:
David Scutt
August 5, 2024 12:42 AM
    Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
        Downward trend
        Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 8, 2024 02:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.