BHP 100620

The resources company improves its petroleum portfolio.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 6, 2020 4:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BHP: increases oilfield stake

BHP Group, a giant metal mining group, announced that it has agreed to acquire an additional 28% working interest in Shenzi, a six-lease development in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, from Hess Corporation for 505 million dollars. The company said the acquisition would bring its working interest to 72% and immediately add approximately 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production.

From a chartist point of view, on a daily chart, prices remain stuck below their 50 day MA, negatively oriented above prices while the RSI is still in bearish territory. As long as the 8848 resistance is not broken, readers may therefore consider a new test of the 1585 support. A break below that level would call for further downside towards 1400.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital

Related tags: Equities Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD set to break 4-month losing streak ahead of ECB: The Week Ahead
Today 03:32 AM
Gold, silver, copper: Tracking the damage from the late May metals rout
Yesterday 11:40 PM
ASX 200, Nikkei 225 futures diverge from Wall Street: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:18 PM
S&P 500 outlook starting to turn a little bearish
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
Yesterday 02:11 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as rate jitters remain
Yesterday 01:51 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_07
Hang Seng, China A50: IMF gets bullish as just as Chinese stocks roll over
By:
David Scutt
May 29, 2024 06:03 AM
    stocks_04
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Room to Run if NVDA Earnings Beat?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 22, 2024 03:39 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      May 18, 2024 02:00 AM
        japan_05
        Nikkei 225, Hang Seng forecast: Tables are turning for Asia’s stock market giants
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 12, 2024 08:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.