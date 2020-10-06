BHP: increases oilfield stake

BHP Group, a giant metal mining group, announced that, a six-lease development in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, from Hess Corporation for 505 million dollars. The company said the acquisition would bring its working interest to 72% and immediately add approximately 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production.From a chartist point of view, on a daily chart, prices, negatively oriented above prices while the RSI is still in bearish territory. As long as the 8848 resistance is not broken, readers may therefore consider a new test of the 1585 support. A break below that level would call for further downside towards 1400.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital