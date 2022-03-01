ASX200 Afternoon Wrap

The market's dovish reassessment of the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle sparked by the Russian Ukraine War has flowed directly into the Australian equity market today. Although the ASX200 has retreated from its early 1.6% gain, the index is heading into the close, trading 48 points higher at 7097 (0.67%).

March 1, 2022 5:33 AM
Australian flag

Support has returned for the beaten-up interest rate sensitive tech sector. Block (SQ2) (the new Afterpay) added another 12% to be trading at $175.18, building on its rally following a strong earnings report last week. Xero (XRO) is trading 6.65% higher at $99.96, reclaiming a nice chunk of its 30% losses from the start of the year, while Seek (SEK) is enjoying the relief of lower interest rates to be trading at $28.27 (6.22%).

Elsewhere travel stocks have made good gains, supported by comments over the weekend from Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, who predicted that the airline's lucrative domestic travel routes would recover to pre-pandemic levels by the middle of the year. Qantas (QAN) is trading at $5.18 (2.17%), overshadowed by gains in Webjet (WEB) trading at $5.50 (3.77%) and Flight Centre (FLT) trading at $18.12 (3.25%).

Yesterday's outperformers, the materials and energy sector, have succumbed to a round of profit-taking today, led lower by mining heavyweight Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) trading at $17.85 (-1.65%) and Origin Energy (ORG) trading at $5.49 (-3.68%).

In the day's critical economic event, the RBA, as widely expected, left their key lending rate on hold at 0.1%. There was little change to the accompanying statement, apart from noting the uncertainty created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The bank's comments on growth and employment remain upbeat; however, its forward guidance remains one of patience waiting for inflation and wages growth to satisfy its criteria that conditions for a rate rise are in place.

Next up is Australian Q4 GDP tomorrow at 11.30 am. he release of today's partial inputs were stronger than expected and suggest that the risks to this number are to the upside of market expectations of a 3.7% y/y gain.

ASX200 1st of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of March 1st, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks RBA

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
Gold, Wall Street rallies falter as signs of fatigue surface, ASX to open lower
By:
Matt Simpson
August 20, 2024 10:46 PM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.