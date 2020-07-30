AstraZeneca is posting bearish reversal signals

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 30, 2020 5:51 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Strong bearish signals likely to favour a downturn

AstraZeneca, which produces pharmaceutical and medical products, posted 1H results: "Total Revenue increased by 12% (14% at CER) to 12,629 million dollars in the half, with growth across all three therapy areas and in every region. (...) Reported EPS of 1.17 dollars in the half, representing an increase of 108% (106% at CER). Core EPS increased by 24% (26% at CER) to 2.01 dollars. (...) An unchanged first interim dividend of 0.90 dollar per share." The company confirmed 2020 guidance.

From a chartist point of view, the failure to confirm the upside breakout of former 2020 top area at 9200 is a significant sign of weakness. In addition, the stock is posting a Dark Cloud Cover: a bearish reversal candlestick pattern while at the same time the weekly RSI is posting a bearish divergence: both are strong signals likely to favour a downturn. As a consequence, traders might consider short position below 50% retracement of the decline since the top (invalidation level of the candlestick pattern) at 9300 to target a decline towards June bottom area at 8100 and even January top at 7800. Alternatively, an upside breakout of 9300 would lower the immediate corrective risk and favour another test of the 10k area.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM
EUR/USD holds 1.09 ahead of NFP, gold consolidates: European open
Today 06:21 AM
Credit ratings, CPI for China and US in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 03:52 AM
Oil prices bright spot in becalmed markets
Yesterday 11:22 PM
USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
Yesterday 11:14 PM
Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
Yesterday 03:24 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:13 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 3, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:52 PM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: BoE to hike rates to 15-year high – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:14 AM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 2, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 2, 2023 12:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.