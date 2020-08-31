﻿

31 08 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they closed higher on Friday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 31, 2020 9:02 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures slightly up - Watch BRK/B, MSFT, WMT, BYND

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they closed higher on Friday.

Later today, the Dallas Federal Reserve will post its Manufacturing Outlook Index for August (-2 expected).
 
European indices are on the upside. Later today, the German Federal Statistical Office will report August CPI (+0.1% on year expected).

Asian indices closed in the red except the Japanese Nikkei. This morning, official data showed that Japan's industrial production grew 8.0% on month in July (+5.0% expected), while retail sales slid 3.3% (-2.5% expected). China's official Manufacturing PMI slipped 51.0 in August (51.1 expected) from 51.2 in July, while Non-manufacturing PMI rose to 55.2 (54.1 expected) from 54.2.

WTI Crude Oil futures are bullish. The total number of rigs in the U.S. was unchanged at 254 as of August 28 as compared with the prior week, while rigs in Canada fell to 54 from 56, according to Baker Hughes.

Gold gains ground as ths US dollar remains weak on Fed policy.

Gold rose 1.55 dollar (+0.08%) to 1966.38 dollars while the the dollar index fell 0.19pt to 92.184.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/B), the investment firm owned by Warren Buffet, acquired stakes in five Japanese trading companies, valued at more than 6 billion dollars.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Microsoft (MSFT), Wal-Mart (WMT): a potential sale of TikTok's US operations to the companies could be blocked by Chinese authorities. 

Beyond Meat (BYND), a producer of plant-based meat substitutes, was upgraded to "neutral" from "sell" at Citi.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Markets remain vulnerable despite tech rally
Today 03:30 PM
US Core PCE Preview: USD/JPY Flirts with 155 Ahead of Key US Inflation Report
Today 03:14 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises with earnings in focus, Tesla jumps
Today 01:23 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Will the EUR/USD find a bottom?
Today 11:00 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:15 AM
Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
Today 06:51 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_06
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
By:
David Scutt
April 12, 2024 02:28 AM
    stocks_04
    Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 7, 2024 08:46 PM
      stocks_03
      Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 31, 2024 11:22 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 22, 2024 09:56 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.