26 08 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remain flat after they closed mixed yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 26, 2020 8:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures mixed - Watch CRM, AAPL, TSLA, NIO, HP, INTU

The S&P 500 Futures remain flat after they closed mixed yesterday. While both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100  closed at record levels again, the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 60 points (-0.21%) to 28248. Market sentiment was boosted by progress in the U.S.-China phase-one trade deal.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report Durable Goods Orders for July (+4.5% on month expected).

European indices are rebounding after a pessimistic open. France's INSEE has posted Consumer Confidence Index for August at 94, as expected.

Asian indices all closed in the red. Official data showed that New Zealand recorded a trade surplus of 282 million New Zealand dollars (293 million New Zealand dollars surplus expected), where exports totaled 4.91 billion New Zealand dollars (as expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are still well directed. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell 4.5 million barrels for week ended August 21. IHS Markit estimated that global oil demand would be between 92M - 95M b/d through the 1Q of 2021, the level below pre-Covid level. Later today, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same week.

Gold consolidates before Jerome Powell speech scheduled tomorrow while the US dollar steadies after falling yesterday following disappointing US consumer confidence index data.

Gold fell 8.35 dollars (-0.43%) to 1919.32 dollars.

The dollar index rose 0.03pt to 93.048.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Salesforce.com (CRM), a developer of business software, disclosed second quarter adjusted EPS of 1.44 dollar, higher than anticipated, up from 0.66 dollar a year earlier, on revenue of 5.2 billion dollars, exceeding the consensus, up from 4.0 billion dollars a year ago.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Apple's (AAPL), the tech giant, price target was raised to 600 dollars from 515 dollars at Wedbush.

Tesla's (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, price target was raised to 2,500 dollars from 1,200 dollars at Jefferies.

Nio (NIO), the Chinese electric-vehicle maker, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley.

HP (HPE), a supplier of information technology products and services, announced third quarter adjusted EPS of 0.32 dollar, beating the consensus, down from 0.45 dollar a year ago on net revenue of 6.8 billion dollars, also exceeding forecasts, down from 7.2 billion dollars in the prior year. 

Intuit (INTU), a developer and marketer of accounting software for small and medium sized businesses, unveiled fourth adjusted quarter EPS of 1.81 dollar, above estimates, vs an adjusted LPS of 0.09 dollar a year ago, on net revenue of 1.8 billion dollars, better than predicted, up from 994.0 million dollars a year earlier.

Nordstrom (JWN), the fashion retailer, released second quarter adjusted LPS of 1.62 dollar, missing estimates, vs an adjusted EPS of 0.91 dollar a year ago on net sales of 1.8 billion dollars, worse than expected, down from 3.8 billion dollars a year earlier.

Toll Brothers (TOL), the home construction company, gained ground in extending trading after releasing quarterly earnings that beat estimates.

Urban Outfitters (URBN), the clothing retailer, is expected to soar after posting better than expected quarterly earnings.

Autodesk (ADSK), a provider of computer-aided design software, lost some ground after hours as third quarter adjusted EPS forecast missed estimates.

Roku (ROKU), the video streaming platform, was rated "buy" in a new coverage at Citi.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Today 02:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Yesterday 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Yesterday 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
By:
David Scutt
February 1, 2024 04:48 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 31, 2024 11:35 PM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 bulls unfazed by retail sales slump
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 30, 2024 01:51 AM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei trading heavy as news flow bolsters case for BOJ rate hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 24, 2024 05:41 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.