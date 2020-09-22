22 09 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are recovering from Monday decline

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 22, 2020 9:03 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures attempt to rebound - Watch TSLA, AMZN, CMSCA

The S&P 500 Futures are recovering from Monday decline when the Dow Jones Industrial Average once tumbled over 900 points before reducing its loss to 509 points (-1.84%) and closing at 27147. The S&P 500 sank 38 points (-1.16%) to 3281, while the Nasdaq 100 managed to close 43 points higher (+0.40%) at 10980. The market sell-off was triggered by growing concerns over further coronavirus-related shutdowns in Europe and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. election added to pressure on stocks.

Later today, the National Association of Realtors will release August existing home sales (6.01 million units expected). The Richmond Federal Reserve will post its Manufacturing Index for September (12 expected).
 
European indices are rebounding as the U.K government asked "If it is possible for people to work from home, then we’d encourage them to do so, adding: "No one underestimates the challenges the new measures will pose to many individuals and businesses (...) We know this won’t be easy, but we must take further action to control the resurgence in cases of the virus." Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank is considering cutting interest rates, while technical work on negative rates will need some more time.

Asian indices further extended Monday correction. Japan’s markets remain closed since last week as Tuesday was a bank holiday celebrating the Autumnal Equinox Day.

WTI Crude Oil futures are testing the $40 threshold as US API stock change will be released later today.

Gold still loses ground as US dollar consolidates after reaching a six-week high on tumbling stock markets.

Gold fell 7.66$ (-0.4%) to 1904.85 dollars while the dollar index declined 0.08pt to 93.575.


U.S. Equity Snapshot

Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, lost ground in extended trading after CEO Elon Musk tweeted regarding battery day that "what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022."


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Amazon.com (AMZN), the e-commerce giant, is gaining ground before hours after the stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Bernstein. 

Comcast's (CMCSA) shares might be active after Trian Fund Management said it bought a stake in the media company. 

AutoZone (AZO), the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the U.S., reported fourth quarter comparable sales up 21.8%, above estimates.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
Today 02:45 PM
2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
Today 01:33 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
December 20, 2024 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
By:
James Stanley
Today 02:45 PM
    stocks_09
    2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
    By:
    James Stanley
    Today 01:33 PM
      Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 06:29 AM
        downtrend chart
        Equities weekly forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo & PepsiCo
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 5, 2024 02:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.