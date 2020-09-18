18 09 US PRE OPEN

The American Futures are little changed after they ended in negative territory yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 18, 2020 8:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures mixed - Watch BA, F, STLX

The American Futures are little changed after they ended in negative territory yesterday. The persistently high claims for U.S. jobless benefits caused some concerns.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will release 2Q current account balance (160 billion dollars deficit expected). The Conference Board will post its Leading Index for August (+1.3% on month expected). The University of Michigan will publish its Consumer Sentiment Index for September (75.0 expected).

European indices are facing a consolidation. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted August PPI at +0.0% on month, as expected. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported August retail sales at +0.8% (vs +0.7% on month expected). The July Eurozone Trade balance was released at 16.6 billion euros surplus, vs 20.7 billion euros surplus in June.

Asian indices closed in the green except the Australian ASX. Japan's national CPI grew 0.2% on year in August (as expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures remain on the upside after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies stressed commitment to their agreed output cut. Later today, Baker Hughes will report the total number of rig counts for the U.S. and Canada.

Gold advanced 5.3$ to 1955.82, as dollar remains under pressure.

U.S. dollar remains on the downside as high jobless levels is worrying investors.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Boeing (BA): The National Transportation Safety Board said proposed safety upgrades for Boeing's 737 MAX are "positive progress".


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Ford Motor (F), the automaker, will invest $700 million to expand its plant in Michigan. With this expansion, the group will begin production of its electric pickup, the F-150, by mid-2022.

Steel Dynamics (STLD) shares jump in premarket trading after the iron producer raised its third quarter forecast. The Co expects its adjusted EPS in a range of 0.46 to 0.50 dollar compared to a previous estimate of 0.30 to 0.54 dollar.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Amazon, Apple & HSBC earnings previews
Today 06:37 AM
S&P 500 Analysis: SPX rises after more tech earnings & despite sticky inflation
Yesterday 01:25 PM
USD/JPY analysis: BoJ disappoints as focus turns to intervention and US data - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:40 AM
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
April 25, 2024 03:09 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
April 25, 2024 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Analysis: DJIA falls after Meta disappoints, inflation rises
April 25, 2024 01:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_06
Nasdaq’s bullish signal may deliver upside for the Nikkei 225
By:
David Scutt
April 12, 2024 02:28 AM
    stocks_04
    Equities weekly forecast: US Banks kick-off Q1 earnings season
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 7, 2024 08:46 PM
      stocks_03
      Stocks weekly forecast: GE, Nike and Gold miners in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 31, 2024 11:22 AM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 22, 2024 09:56 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.