The S&P 500 futures remain on the upside after they closed higher yesterday

September 15, 2020 8:38 AM
U.S Futures gaining ground - Watch TIF, NKLA, LEN

The S&P 500 futures remain on the upside after they closed higher yesterday.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will release August import price index (+0.5% on month expected). The New York Federal Reserve will publish September Empire Manufacturing Index (6.8 expected). The Federal Reserve will report August industrial production (+1.0% on month expected). 

European indices are on the upside. ZEW survey results of September were released for Germany at -66.2 for current situation, vs -72.0 expected, and at 77.4 for the expectations, vs 69.5 expected. France's INSEE has posted final readings of August CPI at -0.1% on month, as expected. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported jobless rate for the three months to July at 4.1%, as expected.

Asian indices closed in dispersed order. Japanese Nikkei closed in the red when the Chinese CSI closed on the upside. Official data showed that China's industrial production rose 5.6% on year in August (+5.1% expected) and retail sales grew 0.5% (flat expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are rebounding. OPEC downgraded the outlook for global oil market before an online monitoring meeting on Thursday, amid faltering demand and signs of a recovery of U.S. shale oil supply. Currently, OPEC projected that global oil demand would decrease by 9.46M b/d to 90.23M b/d in 2020. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for September 11.

Gold rose 7.56$ (+0.39%) to 1964.42 on the way to 2000.

GBP/USD jumped 37pips to 1.2883 as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Internal Market Bill, his plan to rewrite part of the Brexit deal, passed its first hurdle in Commons.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Tiffany (TIF): a judge of the Delaware Court has scheduled a hearing on September 21 to allow the jeweler to plead, under an expedited procedure, its arguments for the French luxury goods giant, LVMH, to complete its merger project.

Nikola (NKLA): the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it is reviewing the case of the electric truck manufacturer accused by Hindenburg Research of making numerous false statements and assertions about its technology.


Lennar (LEN), the home construction company, reported third quarter EPS of 2.12 dollars, beating estimates, on revenue of 5.87 billion dollars, in line with expectations. The stock should nevertheless start the trading session in the red.

