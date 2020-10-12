U.S Futures on the upside - Watch AAPL, TWTR, PEP

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they posted further gains on Friday.than the one offered by either Democrats or Republicans.No major economic data are expected in North America today.European indices are on the upside.Asian indices closed in the green except the Japanese Nikkei. Japan's core machine orders grew 0.2% on month in August (-0.4% expected) and PPI fell 0.8% on year in September (-0.5% expected).. The total number of rotary rigs in the U.S. rose to 269 as of October 9 from 266 in the prior week, and rigs in Canada increased to 80 from 75, according to Baker Hughes.

Gold and U.S dollar are consolidating, amid bets on U.S fiscal stimulus.

Gold fell 8.64 dollars (-0.45%) to 1921.76 dollars.The dollar index rose 0.15pt to 93.204.(AAPL)'s price target was raised to 132 dollars from 111 dollars at RBC Capital.Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital(TWTR), the social network, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank.(PEP), the international beverage and food company, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Citi.(UAL) was downgraded to "equal-weight" from "overweight" at Barclays.