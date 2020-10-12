12 10 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they posted further gains on Friday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 12, 2020 8:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures on the upside - Watch AAPL, TWTR, PEP

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they posted further gains on Friday. U.S President Donald Trump said in an interview that he wants to see a larger stimulus package than the one offered by either Democrats or Republicans.

No major economic data are expected in North America today.

European indices are on the upside. In Germany, September Wholesale Prices were released at +0.0%, vs -0.4% on month in August.

Asian indices closed in the green except the Japanese Nikkei. Japan's core machine orders grew 0.2% on month in August (-0.4% expected) and PPI fell 0.8% on year in September (-0.5% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. The total number of rotary rigs in the U.S. rose to 269 as of October 9 from 266 in the prior week, and rigs in Canada increased to 80 from 75, according to Baker Hughes.

Gold and U.S dollar are consolidating, amid bets on U.S fiscal stimulus.

Gold fell 8.64 dollars (-0.45%) to 1921.76 dollars.

The dollar index rose 0.15pt to 93.204.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Apple (AAPL)'s price target was raised to 132 dollars from 111 dollars at RBC Capital.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Twitter (TWTR), the social network, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank. 

Pepsico (PEP), the international beverage and food company, was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Citi. 

United Airlines (UAL) was downgraded to "equal-weight" from "overweight" at Barclays.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trade to watch
Today 08:34 AM
Crude Oil Update: Geo-political Risks vs FOMC Policies
Today 08:27 AM
AUD/USD outlook: RBA mins point to quarterly CPI figures for policy clues
Today 05:00 AM
The China A50 might hold 12k if these two key stocks can stabilise
Today 02:00 AM
USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
Yesterday 11:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: Don’t Sleep on the Coiling AUD/USD!
Yesterday 04:36 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Vote being posted in ballot box
Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 11:12 AM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
        china_02
        Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 03:34 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.