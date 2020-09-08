US Futures under pressure - Watch TSLA, ETSY, PCG, BA, AZN

after they were closed yesterday in observance of Labor Day.The National Federation of Independent Business has posted itsfor August at 100.2 (vs 99.0 expected). Later today, The Federal Reserve will report July(+12.9 billion dollars expected).. The European Commission has reported final readings of. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted July trade balance at 19.2 billion euros surplus (vs 16 billion euros surplus expected). France's INSEE has released July trade balance at 6.99 billion euros deficit, vs 4.8 billion euros deficit expected.Asian indices all closed in the green. This morning, government data showed that Japan's final readings of, while household spending declined 7.6% on year in July (-3.7% expected).WTI Crude Oil futures remain on the downside., reported Tass citing Energy Minister Alexander Novak. Societe Generale projected that Oil demands would continue to rise to normal level as economies recover. The Bank projected that Brent oil would reach $50 at the end of 2021.6.73$ (-0.35%) to 1926.91, followingGBP/USD fell 57pips to 1.3109 the day's range was 1.3109 - 1.3173 compared to 1.3141 - 1.3280 the previous session after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he planned to overturn Northern Irish border deal. He added that the country is ready to walk away if no agreement is struck by October 15.(TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, stock dropped more than 10% Tuesday before the opening as investors were disappointed the stock not being chosen for inclusion at the latest S&P 500 reshuffle. In addition, the Co confirmed the completion of a previously announced $5 billion share sale.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Etsy (ETSY), a retailer of handmade goods, vintage items, and crafted goods, Teradyne (TER), an equipment manufacturer and Catalent (CTLT), a drug manufacturing company will be joining the S&P 500 index, effective Sept. 21.

(PCG), an energy company, said the public safety power shutoff starting Monday, due to a potential strong and dry offshore wind event, could impact approximately 172,000 customers in portions of 22 counties.(BA), the commercial airplane company, is losing ground before the opening as the The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating manufacturing flaws involving some Boeing 787 Dreamliners but said it was too early to say if new inspections would be needed.(AZN),(BNTX),(GSK),(JNJ),(MRK),(MRNA),(NVAX),(PFE), and(SNY) announced their CEOs signed a pledge "outlining a united commitment to uphold the integrity of the scientific process as they work towards potential global regulatory filings and approvals of the first COVID-19 vaccines". The Cos expect "this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous scientific and regulatory process by which COVID-19 vaccines are evaluated and may ultimately be approved."