040920 Us Pre OPen

Tech shares fall again before hours.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 4, 2020 9:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US futures red – watch ABBV, AVGO, KMB, JWN

The US Futures remain under pressure after they closed sharply lower yesterday amid tech shares sell-off. Nasdaq 100 plunged 649 points (-5.2%), the largest decline since March. S&P 500 slumped 125 points (-3.5%) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 807 points (-2.8%). The VIX Index, a measure of expected volatility, jumped 26.5% to a 3-month high of 33.60.

Later today, the closely watched non-farm payrolls report for August will be released (+1.35 million jobs, jobless rate at 9.8% expected). 

European indices are struggling to rebound. Research firm Markit has published August Construction PMI in the U.K. at 54.6 (vs 58.3 expected) and at 48.0 in Germany, vs 49.7 in July. The German Federal Statistical Office has reported July factory orders at +2.8%, below +5.0% on month expected.


Asian indices all closed in the red. This morning, official data showed that Australia's retail sales grew 3.2% on month in July (+3.3% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are posting a tentative rebound. Later today, Baker Hughes will report the total number of rig counts for the U.S. and Canada.

Gold gains ground as the US dollar consolidates before US jobs data.

Gold rose 8.16 dollars (+0.42%) to 1939.06 dollars.

The dollar index gained 0.05pt to 92.791.

US Equity Snapshot


AbbVie (ABBV), a pharmaceutical company, and I-MAB (IMAB) have reached a deal worth 2.9 billion dollars regarding a cancer treatment.




Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital

Broadcom (AVGO), a developer of a range of semiconductors, announced third quarter adjusted EPS of 5.40 dollars, beating estimates, up from 5.16 dollars a year earlier, on adjusted net revenue of 5.8 billion dollars, as expected, up from 5.5 billion dollars a year ago.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB), a personal care products manufacturer, announced that it has agreed to acquire Softex Indonesia, "a leader in the fast-growing Indonesian personal care market", in an all-cash transaction for 1.2 billion dollars from a group of shareholders including CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific.

Nordstrom's (JWN), the fashion retailer, long-term credit rating was downgraded to "BB+", or junk, from "BBB-" by S&P Global Ratings. The outlook remains negative.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU), a designer of athletic accessories and apparel, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Citi.

Cooper (COO), a medical device company, released third quarter adjusted EPS of 2.28 dollars, exceeding the consensus, down from 3.23 dollars a year ago, on net sales of 578.2 million dollars, better than expected, down from 679.4 million dollars a year earlier.


Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 07:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 AM
2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
December 24, 2024 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
By:
James Stanley
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
    stocks_09
    2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
      Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 06:29 AM
        downtrend chart
        Equities weekly forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo & PepsiCo
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 5, 2024 02:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.