02 09 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they closed higher yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2020 8:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures green - Watch M, AMC, AAL, HRB, PTON

The S&P 500 Futures remain on the upside after they closed higher yesterday.

U.S. ADP private jobs report for August will be today's focus (+1 million expected). Meanwhile, July factory orders (+6.1% on month expected) and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book will also be released.

European indices are posting a strong rebound in mid-day trading. The European Commission has posted July PPI at +0.6% (vs +0.5% expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has reported July retail sales at -0.9% on month (vs +0.5% expected). In the U.K., the Nationwide Building Society has released its House Price Index for August at +2.0% (vs +0.5% on month expected).

Asian indices closed in dispersed order. The Australian ASX closed on a strong up move despite that the Australian economy contracted 6.3% on year in the second quarter (vs -5.1% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures remain in the green. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories dropped 6.36 million barrels in the week ending August 28 (-1.89 million barrels expected). Later today, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same week.

Gold consolidates as the US dollar gains ground on strong US economic data.

Gold fell 2.76 dollars (-0.14%) to 1967.42 dollars while the dollar index rose 0.28pt to 92.617 dollars.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Macy's (M), the department store chain, is soaring before hours as quarterly earnings and sales beat estimates.


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

AMC Entertainment (AMC), the movie exhibition company, jumped after hours after saying that "70% of AMC Theatres U.S. Circuit would be opened by Friday, September 4, as approximately 140 additional locations reopen this week, including the first AMCs in California."

American Airlines Group (AAL) was downgraded to "sell" from "hold", Delta Air Lines to "hold" from "buy", Southwest Airlines to "hold" from "buy", all at Berenberg.

H&R Block (HRB), a provider of tax return services, disclosed first quarter adjusted EPS of 0.55 dollar, beating estimates, vs an adjusted LPS of 0.66 dollar a year ago, on revenue of 601.0 million dollars, also better than expected, up from 150.4 million dollars a year earlier.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)'s, the interactive fitness platform, price target was raised to 105 dollars from 58 dollars at JPMorgan.
Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.