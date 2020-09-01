US Futures broadly up - Watch ZM, AAPL, QCOM

. Nasdaq 100 hit a fresh record high while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 223 points (-0.8%) and the S&P 500 fell 7 points (+0.2%) to 3500.Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report July(+1.1% on month expected). The Institute for Supply Management will post August(54.5 expected). Research firm Markit will publish final readings of August(53.6 expected).European indices have rebounded at the open before facing a consolidation.Research firm Markit has published final readings of Augustfor the eurozone at 51.7 (as expected), for Germany at 52.2 (vs 53.0 expected), for France at 49.8 (vs 49.0 expected) and for the U.K. at 55.2 (vs 55.3 expected).and July jobless rate at 7.9% (vs 8.0% expected). The German Federal Statistical Office has reported August jobless rate at 6.4%, as expected. The Bank of England has released the number of mortgage approvals for July at 66,300 (vs 55,500 expected).Asian indices closed slightly on the upside except the Australian ASX.. Data released earlier today showed that China's Caixinrose to 53.1 in August (52.5 expected), the highest level since January 2011.WTI Crude Oil futures are rebounding.. Later today, American Petroleum Institute (API) would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for August 28., trading at two-week high, while theon low rates outlook.Gold rose 21.56 dollars (+1.1%) to 1989.37 dollars.The dollar index fell 0.32pt to 91.826.(ZM), the leader in modern enterprise video communications, soared in extended trading after reporting second quarter adjusted EPS of 0.92 dollar, significantly beating estimates, up from 0.02 dollar last year, on revenue of 663.5 million dollars, also exceeding forecasts, up from 145.8 million dollars a year earlier. The Co raised its third quarter and full year adjusted EPS and revenue forecast.Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital(AAPL): according to Bloomberg, the tech giant would ship 75 million 5G IPhones for late year.(QCOM), a maker of digital wireless communications equipment, is gaining ground before hours as the stock was upgraded to "equal weight" from "underweight" at Wells Fargo.