What to expect Barclays NatWest Q4 results

Barclays is due to report Q4 results on Thursday 18th February & NatWest on Friday 19th February. Whilst Q3 numbers improved, more lockdowns means the roasd to recovery could still be rocky.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 16, 2021 11:54 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
 

Barclays

Barclays has been the best performing of the big UK4 banks.

Even so the pick up from the March lows has been a slow grind higher. 

Bad loan provisions have reached £4.3 billion so far and whilst Q3 saw a significantly lower amount set aside for bad loans this could pick up again in Q4 given the lockdowns.

Barclays big investment banking arm has helped to offset weakness in the retail division.

The share price still trades range bound. However it has moved to the upper end of the range andt he RSI supports further upside.

Bulls could be looking for a break above 160p whilst the bears could wait for a break below 130p.

NatWest

NatWest has proved to be more resilient than initially feared through the pandemic. 

Bad loan provisions were hiked sharply in early 2020. However these failed to materialise at such elevated levels and Q3 profits beat forecasts.

Even so, more lockdown restrictions are likely to have hurt more small and medium sized businesses meaning bad loans could have crept higher again.

NatWest has broken out to the upside over 174p. The bulls are targeting 191p a level last seen in February 2020.

Related tags: Bank Stocks

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
January 24, 2025 07:27 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
January 24, 2025 05:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.