Week starts on a softer note

The FTSE is in negative territory, as are most European indexes as the effects of a plunge on Wall Street late Friday are being felt in Europe

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 25, 2019 5:40 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE is in negative territory, as are most European indexes as the effects of a plunge on Wall Street late Friday are being felt in Europe. The Federal Reserve’s decision to abandon this year’s rate hikes continues to unnerve investors as do weaker economic indicators in Asia.

The rally of a million protestors against Brexit in London this weekend generated some impressive newspaper front pages but did little for UK currency market which remains in a painful limbo. The pound is flat lining against the dollar and the euro amid a complete political limbo and although technical charts point to a slightly stronger course this week this may not materialise while Brexit remains unresolved.

The dollar weakens

The dollar is also struggling against a number of currencies this morning as investors are taking some profit off the table following the greenback’s gains late Friday. With the US equity market unstable the flight to safe havens like Treasuries and gold is set to continue.

Asian shares tumble

Asian shares closed lower as concerns about the state of the Chinese economy continues to seep into the stock markets. The news flow on US-Sino relations continues to blow hot and cold and the wisest move for investors may be to wait it out until the upcoming Trump-Xi Jinping summit. 

The latest news flow shows that sticking points between the two sides still remain in place, not least China’s refusal to relax restrictions on digital trade.
Related tags: UK 100 Wall Street GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.