Headlines
- US indices dropped heading into the weekend, breaking a 3-day streak of gains, as US-China trade talks remain in flux.
- Ten of the eleven major sectors fell on the day, led by roughly -1.0% declines in industrials (XLI) and energy (XLE). Utilities (XLU) were the lone sector to gain ground, tacking on 0.5%.
- The University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading surged to 102.4, its highest reading since 2004.
- Tesla Motors (TSLA) shed another 7%+ today to trade near $211, its lowest level since late 2016.
*No top-tier earnings reports are scheduled for tomorrow’s Asian session*
Macroeconomic Calendar
*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.
Latest market news
Today 04:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Shares market articles
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
October 31, 2023 10:24 AM