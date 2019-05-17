Headlines

US indices dropped heading into the weekend, breaking a 3-day streak of gains, as US-China trade talks remain in flux.

as US-China trade talks remain in flux. Ten of the eleven major sectors fell on the day, led by roughly -1.0% declines in industrials (XLI) and energy (XLE). Utilities (XLU) were the lone sector to gain ground, tacking on 0.5%.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading surged to 102.4, its highest reading since 2004.

Tesla Motors (TSLA) shed another 7%+ today to trade near $211, its lowest level since late 2016.

*No top-tier earnings reports are scheduled for tomorrow’s Asian session*

Macroeconomic Calendar





