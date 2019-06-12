US Equity Handover: Oil Tanks Another 4%, Dragging Down Energy Stocks





Headlines

US indices edged lower today amid ongoing US-China trade tensions and rioting in Hong Kong.

Utilities (XLU) were the strongest sector today as bond yields fell; Energy (XLE) was the strongest major sector.

US CPI (May) came in a tick weaker than forecast at 1.8% y/y (Core CPI printed at 2.0% y/y).

WTI fell 4% today to close at its lowest level 51.14, its lowest level in five months, after an unexpected buildup in inventories. See “4 Reasons Oil is Tanking” for more.

Beyond Meat (BYND) recovered 12% today to reverse about half of yesterday’s downgrade-driven losses.

Dave and Busters (PLAY) dropped 22% to a 1-year low today after reporting disappointing earnings and revenues.

*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*

Macroeconomic Calendar





*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.