US Equity Handover Indices String Together Third Straight Up Day on Fading Mexico Tariff Fears

Headlines
- US indices closed higher for the third consecutive day to hit a 2-week high.
- All eleven major sectors closed higher, led by energy (XLE) stocks.
- Headlines on US-Mexico immigration/tariff negotiations were hot and heavy today: The Trump Administration initially indicated that Mexico was not offering enough to avert tariffs, though the Washington Post reported late in the trading day that the two sides were considering a deal to boost immigration enforcement that may avert the tariffs.
- Tech giants generally shook off regulatory concerns from the start of the week, though worries about Facebook (FB) remain.
- Gold prices are testing their 2019 highs near $1340 on rate cut hopes.
- Recent IPOs Beyond Meat (BYND) and Zoom Video (ZM) are poised to report earnings for the first time shortly after we go to press.
*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*
Macroeconomic Calendar
*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.
Latest market news
Today 02:00 AM
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Yesterday 02:12 PM
Yesterday 01:23 PM
Yesterday 12:15 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Shares market articles
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
October 31, 2023 10:24 AM