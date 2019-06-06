US Equity Handover Indices String Together Third Straight Up Day on Fading Mexico Tariff Fears

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
June 7, 2019 2:10 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Headlines

  • US indices closed higher for the third consecutive day to hit a 2-week high.
  • All eleven major sectors closed higher, led by energy (XLE) stocks.
  • Headlines on US-Mexico immigration/tariff negotiations were hot and heavy today: The Trump Administration initially indicated that Mexico was not offering enough to avert tariffs, though the Washington Post reported late in the trading day that the two sides were considering a deal to boost immigration enforcement that may avert the tariffs.
  • Tech giants generally shook off regulatory concerns from the start of the week, though worries about Facebook (FB) remain.
  • Gold prices are testing their 2019 highs near $1340 on rate cut hopes.
  • Recent IPOs Beyond Meat (BYND) and Zoom Video (ZM) are poised to report earnings for the first time shortly after we go to press.

*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Equities weekly forecast: Nvidia, Zoom, Target
Today 02:00 AM
Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
Yesterday 03:00 PM
GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling
Yesterday 02:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for a quiet start below 40,000
Yesterday 01:23 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday - May 17, 2024
Yesterday 12:15 PM
USD/CNH, USD/JPY, AUD/USD: China’s spluttering economy weighs on Asian currencies
Yesterday 04:48 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.