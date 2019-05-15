US Equity Handover EU and USMCA Trade Optimism Boosts Stocks

Headlines
- US indices gained ground for the second straight day, with the DJIA regaining its 200-day moving average and the VIX dropping back below 20.
- Ten of the eleven major sectors rose on the day again, led by communication service stocks (XLC). Financials (XLF) were the laggard, falling fractionally from yesterday’s close.
- Uber rallied back toward 42.00 today to retest its IPO price.
- Trade headlines dominate once again: President Trump decided to postpone his decision on EU automobile tariffs for six months, while Treasury Secretary Mnuchin noted that the US was close to a deal with Mexico and Canada on steel tariffs.
- The WSJ suggested that a US delegation may head to China for trade talks next week, though that hasn’t been confirmed. See “What Trump’s up to and how it might end” for more.
Corporate Calendar
NTS = No Time Specified
Macroeconomic Calendar
*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.
Latest market news
Today 06:50 PM
Today 03:00 PM
Today 12:00 PM
Today 10:00 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Shares market articles
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
October 31, 2023 10:24 AM